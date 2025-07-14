Left Menu

Delhi Government to Launch Online Admissions for EWS Categories

The Delhi government is set to start the online admission process for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Freeship categories from Class 2 in private unaided schools on government-allotted land. This initiative aims to ensure compulsory education up to Class 8, expanding the current online system for higher classes.

The Delhi government is preparing to roll out an online admission process for students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Freeship categories, targeting vacant seats in private unaided schools situated on government or DDA-allotted land. This excludes minority institutions, as per a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The circular mandates that private unaided recognised schools must enroll children from weaker sections and disadvantaged groups at the entry level, ensuring free education up to Class 8. The Education Department is keen to address the issue of vacant EWS seats in higher classes by extending the existing computerised online application system for EWS/DG quota admissions to students from Class 2 onwards.

This online admission model has been successfully implemented in the previous academic years—2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25. District deputy directors (DDEs) are instructed to gather and verify updated data on vacancies, collaborating with DDE Zone officials and DoE nominees. The deadline for data submission is seven days, facilitating the 2025-26 admission process launch.

