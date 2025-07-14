Left Menu

Protesting Teachers Demand Justice in SSC Recruitment Scandal

Protesting teachers in West Bengal demand the government publish a certified list of 'untainted' appointees from the discredited 2016 SSC recruitment panel. Following unsuccessful talks with officials, they vow to escalate protests if their demands aren't met. The Supreme Court had annulled their appointments citing corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:18 IST
Protesting Teachers Demand Justice in SSC Recruitment Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, school teachers staged protests demanding the West Bengal government release a certified list of 'untainted' appointees from the now-scrapped 2016 SSC recruitment panel. The protesters claim eligibility for the positions despite their annulment by the Supreme Court due to corruption allegations.

The demonstrators, led by 'Sikshak Adhikar Manch', attempted to march to the state secretariat but were stopped by police. Talks with officials, including brief appearances by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and DGP Rajiv Kumar, failed to yield satisfactory assurances, prompting threats of further escalation from the agitators.

The demand for job reinstatement grows amidst tension, with protesters criticizing the government's alleged prioritization of tainted candidates. The Supreme Court had ordered a fresh selection process after invalidating nearly 26,000 job appointments from the tainted panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025