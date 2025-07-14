Protesting Teachers Demand Justice in SSC Recruitment Scandal
Protesting teachers in West Bengal demand the government publish a certified list of 'untainted' appointees from the discredited 2016 SSC recruitment panel. Following unsuccessful talks with officials, they vow to escalate protests if their demands aren't met. The Supreme Court had annulled their appointments citing corruption.
On Monday, school teachers staged protests demanding the West Bengal government release a certified list of 'untainted' appointees from the now-scrapped 2016 SSC recruitment panel. The protesters claim eligibility for the positions despite their annulment by the Supreme Court due to corruption allegations.
The demonstrators, led by 'Sikshak Adhikar Manch', attempted to march to the state secretariat but were stopped by police. Talks with officials, including brief appearances by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and DGP Rajiv Kumar, failed to yield satisfactory assurances, prompting threats of further escalation from the agitators.
The demand for job reinstatement grows amidst tension, with protesters criticizing the government's alleged prioritization of tainted candidates. The Supreme Court had ordered a fresh selection process after invalidating nearly 26,000 job appointments from the tainted panel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
