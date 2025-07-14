State Coalition Challenges Trump Administration's School Funding Freeze

A group of mostly Democratic-led states launched a legal battle against the administration of President Donald Trump on Monday. They filed a lawsuit following the administration's decision to withhold approximately $6.8 billion in federal funding earmarked for K-12 education, approved by Congress.

The lawsuit, filed by attorneys general or governors from 24 states and the District of Columbia, claims that the U.S. Department of Education and the Office of Management and Budget caused chaos in schools nationwide. This disruption came from unilaterally freezing finances destined for six vital programs, prompting crises in fields ranging from adult literacy to summer learning.

Democratic-led states argue the freeze disregards Congress' spending authority, with claims of unconstitutionality and violations of the Impoundment Control Act. Furthermore, objections surfaced over grant money usage for scholarships supporting immigrant students, an OMB spokesperson attributed the freeze to alleged ties with a 'radical leftwing agenda.'