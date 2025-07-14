Driving Academic Excellence: UP's New Universities Forge Ahead
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the progress of three new state universities, emphasizing quality, employment-oriented education, and timely execution. He instructed the deployment of workers, appointment of registrars, and development of smart classrooms. These universities aim to align with local employment trends, fostering research and innovation.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken decisive steps to ensure that three new state universities focus on delivering quality, employment-oriented education. At a high-level meeting, he reviewed the progress of Maa Pateshwari State University, Maa Vindhyavasini State University, and Guru Jambheshwar State University, dictating a clear roadmap for their development.
The Chief Minister emphasized the need for timely completion of administrative buildings and academic blocks in the first phase of construction. Adityanath directed that hostels and staff quarters be expedited in the next phase and called for the fast-tracking of key administrative appointments to enhance operational efficiency.
In addition to construction mandates, Adityanath stressed the importance of curriculum alignment with regional employment needs. He urged the creation of smart classrooms and additional facilities. In his vision, these institutions will not only foster academic growth but also emerge as hubs for research, innovation, and skill development.
