European Stocks Slip as Construction Sector Stumbles Amid Mixed Updates

European stocks took a hit on Tuesday, primarily impacted by a drop in construction stocks amid mixed corporate updates and analysis of a U.S. inflation report. The STOXX 600 index closed 0.1% lower at 610.44, retreating from a previous record high earlier in the trading session.

Construction stocks were at the forefront of the decline, notably with Rockwool falling 7.7% following reports of Russian intervention in its Russian units. Additionally, Swiss company Sika saw a 4.8% decline in its full-year sales, resulting in a 10% fall in its shares. However, Germany's DAX index slightly bucked the trend, ending with gains for the eleventh consecutive day, bolstered by a 2% increase in Airbus shares.

Despite the declines, the STOXX 600 is performing strongly at the start of 2026 and outperforming the U.S. S&P 500, driven in part by defence stocks amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti is expected to step down by 2027, and Premier Inn owner Whitbread reported a robust rise in third-quarter sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)