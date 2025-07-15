Redefining Education: Non-State Actors Reshape India's Learning Landscape

In New Delhi, experts gathered to scrutinize the increasing influence of non-state actors in India's education sector, prompting crucial discussions on governance, equity, and the future of learning. The meeting, held at the University of Melbourne's Global Centre in Delhi, was a collaborative event involving OP Jindal Global University and Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

The workshop, titled 'Education and the Network State: Redefining the state and education in an era of public-private partnerships,' brought together 26 experts to address the growing impact of private foundations, ed-tech companies, and NGOs on India's education policies. Concerns regarding transparency, accountability, and the potential marginalization of disadvantaged students due to commercialization were brought to light.

Discussions centered around how the State interacts with non-state entities, influencing policy development and implementation. The event featured a panel discussion on new public-private collaborations in policy making. Former President of the Centre for Policy Research, Yamini Aiyar, presented insights from her book on Delhi schools, emphasizing the experiences of frontline educators. The workshop underscored a significant shift in India's education policy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)