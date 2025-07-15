Left Menu

TGHRC seeks report after over 30 girl students fall ill in suspected food poisoning

The girls were served fried alasandalu black-eyed peas and chicken on Sunday evening and pulihora tamarind rice for breakfast on Monday.The Commission took cognisance of media reports highlighting the incident of food poisoning and unhygienic conditions at the ST Welfare Hostel in Mudigonda and directed the Chief Secretary to submit a comprehensive report.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 17:17 IST
TGHRC seeks report after over 30 girl students fall ill in suspected food poisoning
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Tuesday directed the state's Chief Secretary to submit a comprehensive report by August 28 in connection with an incident wherein over 30 girl students of a social welfare school fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in Nalgonda district.

About 35 students of a state-run social welfare residential school for ST girls in Nalgonda district of Telangana complained of vomiting and other symptoms due to suspected food poisoning and subsequently, they were treated at a hospital on Monday. The girls were served fried 'alasandalu' (black-eyed peas) and chicken on Sunday evening and 'pulihora' (tamarind rice) for breakfast on Monday.

The Commission took cognisance of media reports highlighting the incident of ''food poisoning and unhygienic conditions'' at the ST Welfare Hostel in Mudigonda and directed the Chief Secretary to submit a comprehensive report. The commission wanted the report to cover points - the health condition of affected students, inquiry findings, action taken against responsible staff, and preventive measures to ensure food safety in all hostels, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025