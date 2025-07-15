TGHRC seeks report after over 30 girl students fall ill in suspected food poisoning

The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Tuesday directed the state's Chief Secretary to submit a comprehensive report by August 28 in connection with an incident wherein over 30 girl students of a social welfare school fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in Nalgonda district.

About 35 students of a state-run social welfare residential school for ST girls in Nalgonda district of Telangana complained of vomiting and other symptoms due to suspected food poisoning and subsequently, they were treated at a hospital on Monday. The girls were served fried 'alasandalu' (black-eyed peas) and chicken on Sunday evening and 'pulihora' (tamarind rice) for breakfast on Monday.

The Commission took cognisance of media reports highlighting the incident of ''food poisoning and unhygienic conditions'' at the ST Welfare Hostel in Mudigonda and directed the Chief Secretary to submit a comprehensive report. The commission wanted the report to cover points - the health condition of affected students, inquiry findings, action taken against responsible staff, and preventive measures to ensure food safety in all hostels, an official release said.

