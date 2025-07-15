Modern tech changing people's lives, but be careful of its misuse: Prez Murmu to students

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said advanced technologies have brought about a vast change in people's thinking and working style, but advised them to be careful about the misuse of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Addressing the 13th annual convocation of Ravenshaw University here, Murmu said she was happy to note that the varsity was making good use of these technologies.

"This is the era of science and technology. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, 3D printing and cloud computing have brought about a vast change in our thinking and working style," she said.

Murmu, however, advised "all to be careful about the misuse of these advanced technologies". Highlighting the rising academic performance of girl students – who topped 21 of 27 departments in the varsity this year – she said, ''Over the last five years, girl students have consistently outperformed boys in academics at the institute. At the post-graduate level, the number of girl students who topped was more than three-and-a-half times that of the boys. This reflects India was moving from women empowerment to women-led development.'' She also expressed satisfaction over the university's steady increase in enrolment of tribal students, underprivileged and 'divyang' students.

Calling upon the graduating students to be more sincere and hardworking in future, Murmu said: "From today onwards, your life will take a new turn. You will move out of the academic university and step into a bigger university of life and society. I hope you will also achieve success and laurels in university life and society." The President said the educational institution was an active centre of the freedom struggle, and associated with the movement for the formation of the state of Odisha.

She also stressed the importance of entrepreneurship and societal contribution by not only getting a job, but providing jobs to others as well.

''If you desire, you can become entrepreneurs and set up your own ventures,'' Murmu told the students.

"The sense of nation first is our biggest strength. Our soldiers, farmers, scientists, engineers, doctors and people active in various fields are working with the sentiment of increasing the pride of India," she said.

During the occasion, Murmu also conferred honorary degrees on four noted personalities in recognition of their contributions to different fields.

Later, she laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three buildings of Ravenshaw Girls' High School in Cuttack.

