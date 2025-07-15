Serchhip College Students Protest with Black Badges Over Unfulfilled Promises

Students at Serchhip College have launched a protest by donning black badges to highlight the government's failure to deliver on its educational promises. The demonstration is scheduled from July 16 to July 18.

The Government Serchhip College Students' Union released a statement expressing their frustration, noting their long wait for the government to fulfill its pledge to provide additional teachers in the Computer Application, Geography, and Zoology departments before the new academic session.

The union claims that not only have promises been unmet, but the situation has worsened with the transfer of casual faculty from political science and geography. Previously, on April 16, students organized a strike and obstructed a National Highway as part of their ongoing call for action. Officials failed to respond to requests for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)