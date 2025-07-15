Left Menu

Revolutionizing Vocational Education: India's Bold New Policy

India's new skill development policy aims to transform vocational education. Minister Jayant Chaudhary likened the policy to the 1990s economic liberalization. The draft policy is open for comments and seeks to make India the global skill capital through a multi-pronged approach, including a skills registry.

India's new policy on skill development is poised to revolutionize the nation's vocational education system, according to Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, who spoke on Tuesday.

At a media briefing aligned with World Youth Skills Day, Minister Chaudhary disclosed that the draft policy is currently available for public and stakeholder feedback.

Highlighting the transformative nature of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he equated its impact on vocational training to the economic liberalization of the 1990s, emphasizing its potential to make India the global hub for skills through a comprehensive strategy.

