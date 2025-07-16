Supreme Court to Hear Plea on NEET-UG 2025 Retest Amid Power Outage Controversy

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition challenging the denial of a retest in the NEET-UG 2025 exam for candidates affected by power outages at examination centers in Madhya Pradesh.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi will preside over the case following an urgent appeal from the petitioners, citing impending counseling sessions.

The case originates from a divided decision by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, initially ordering a retest, which was later reversed, despite acknowledgment of power outages during the exam.

