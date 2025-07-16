Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Plea on NEET-UG 2025 Retest Amid Power Outage Controversy

The Supreme Court will review a petition challenging a decision denying a NEET-UG 2025 retest for candidates affected by a power outage in Madhya Pradesh. The hearing, involving Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, is crucial as the upcoming counselling starts soon. The initial high court decision allowing a retest was overturned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:18 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Plea on NEET-UG 2025 Retest Amid Power Outage Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition challenging the denial of a retest in the NEET-UG 2025 exam for candidates affected by power outages at examination centers in Madhya Pradesh.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi will preside over the case following an urgent appeal from the petitioners, citing impending counseling sessions.

The case originates from a divided decision by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, initially ordering a retest, which was later reversed, despite acknowledgment of power outages during the exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025