Crisis in Kerala's Higher Education: A Call for Intervention

The higher education sector in Kerala faces a crisis due to the absence of permanent vice-chancellors and a power struggle between university authorities and the government. Opposition leader V D Satheesan has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene and resolve issues affecting students and faculty.

  Country:
  • India

The higher education sector in Kerala is grappling with a severe crisis, according to Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. On Wednesday, he urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take swift action to alleviate the issues plaguing universities and colleges across the state.

In a notable correspondence addressed to the Chief Minister, Satheesan pointed out that several universities are operating without permanent vice-chancellors or principals. He highlighted a tumultuous situation at the University of Kerala, where a conflict between university authorities and government figures is contributing to administrative chaos.

Satheesan expressed concern about pending degree certificates and staff confusion, worrying about the future of students due to the ongoing stalemate. He urged the government to resolve its differences with the Raj Bhavan, as the discord is taking a toll on students' education prospects.

