Green Light for Teacher Selection: Calcutta High Court's Landmark Verdict

The Calcutta High Court allowed the continuation of the selection process for teachers in West Bengal government schools. A division bench dismissed appeals challenging 2025 recruitment rules, emphasizing that criteria aim to ensure quality education by selecting top candidates. The ruling supports the state's educational policy while aligning with constitutional mandates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:56 IST
The Calcutta High Court has granted permission for the selection process of teachers in West Bengal's government-run schools to proceed, following a ruling on Wednesday. This decision comes after a division bench dismissed appeals by candidates who challenged certain provisions of the 2025 recruitment rules.

Justice Soumen Sen, presiding over the bench, reserved judgment in the appeals after comprehensive arguments. The petitioner candidates questioned the eligibility criteria, including minimum educational marks and age relaxation in the selection process.

The bench, also comprising Justice Smita Das De, underscored the importance of employing qualified teachers for quality education. The court affirmed that stringent new rules are aligned with National Council for Teacher Education guidelines, ensuring student benefit and alignment with constitutional principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

