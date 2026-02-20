Left Menu

Scrap Dealer's Gold Find Shines as Beacon of Integrity

Scrap dealer Haji Akhtar Khan discovered 100 grams of gold in his warehouse and returned it to the Sharma family, who had accidentally discarded it during a cleanup. The act of honesty highlights Khan's integrity, as he gained social media attention for his admirable deed.


In a turn of events that restores faith in humanity, a scrap dealer named Haji Akhtar Khan uncovered a stash of gold he had unwittingly collected six months prior. The discovery led him straight to the police, ensuring the gold's rightful return to its owners, the overwhelmed Sharma family.

The 100 grams of gold, which the family unintentionally discarded during a Diwali cleanup, was valued at Rs 15 lakh. Ballabhgarh Assistant Commissioner of Police Jitesh Malhotra commended Khan's honesty, noting that such acts of integrity are rare amidst common tales of wrongdoing.

Since the incident, Khan has become a social media sensation. Reflecting on the event, Khan detailed how a forgotten sack of scrap, containing the valuable gold, was sold to him by the Sharma family. His surprise at discovering the gold and ensuring its return has shone through as he continues to operate his scrap warehouse in Ballabhgarh near Faridabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

