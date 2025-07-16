Left Menu

Bihar Fast-Tracks Teachers' Recruitment Exam Before Elections

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed the Education department to fast-track the Teachers' Recruitment Exam to fill vacancies in government schools. The upcoming TRE-4 aims to provide opportunities for over 1.20 lakh aspirants. The Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct the test before state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:02 IST
Bihar Fast-Tracks Teachers' Recruitment Exam Before Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is gearing up for its next Teachers' Recruitment Exam (TRE-4), as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pushes the Education department to expedite the process. The TRE-4 will focus on filling teacher vacancies in government schools, aiming to create opportunities for over 1.20 lakh aspirants.

In previous TRE cycles, thousands of teaching positions were filled; however, challenges remained as many posts could not be occupied. This time, the state hopes the TRE-4 exam will address these gaps effectively, with the Bihar Public Service Commission set to oversee the upcoming tests for various educational levels.

Timing is crucial as the state assembly elections approach, prompting officials to ensure the exam is held prior to the enforcement of the electoral model code of conduct. The Education department emphasized its commitment to upholding a 35% reservation for women in these appointments.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025