Bihar Fast-Tracks Teachers' Recruitment Exam Before Elections

Bihar is gearing up for its next Teachers' Recruitment Exam (TRE-4), as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pushes the Education department to expedite the process. The TRE-4 will focus on filling teacher vacancies in government schools, aiming to create opportunities for over 1.20 lakh aspirants.

In previous TRE cycles, thousands of teaching positions were filled; however, challenges remained as many posts could not be occupied. This time, the state hopes the TRE-4 exam will address these gaps effectively, with the Bihar Public Service Commission set to oversee the upcoming tests for various educational levels.

Timing is crucial as the state assembly elections approach, prompting officials to ensure the exam is held prior to the enforcement of the electoral model code of conduct. The Education department emphasized its commitment to upholding a 35% reservation for women in these appointments.