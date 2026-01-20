Nitish Kumar's Vision for a Prosperous Bihar: Unveiling and Progress

Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, announced 40 new projects valued at Rs 316 crore in Gopalganj district on Tuesday as part of his ongoing Samriddhi Yatra.

During his visit, Kumar assessed the status of previously announced projects and emphasized prompt completion. He laid foundation stones for 33 initiatives worth Rs 181 crore and inaugurated seven projects totaling Rs 135 crore.

At the Saran embankment, he launched the enhanced crest and attended a Kisan Mela-cum-Agricultural Equipment Exhibition. Kumar also distributed land settlement certificates and symbolic benefits to eligible recipients of state schemes, encouraging 'Jeevika Didis' for their developmental contributions to Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)