Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Vision for a Prosperous Bihar: Unveiling and Progress

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 40 projects in Gopalganj, totaling Rs 316 crore, during his Samriddhi Yatra. Kumar visited a Kisan Mela, inspected project progress, and assured support to 'Jeevika Didis', emphasizing their vital role in Bihar's advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:24 IST
Nitish Kumar's Vision for a Prosperous Bihar: Unveiling and Progress
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, announced 40 new projects valued at Rs 316 crore in Gopalganj district on Tuesday as part of his ongoing Samriddhi Yatra.

During his visit, Kumar assessed the status of previously announced projects and emphasized prompt completion. He laid foundation stones for 33 initiatives worth Rs 181 crore and inaugurated seven projects totaling Rs 135 crore.

At the Saran embankment, he launched the enhanced crest and attended a Kisan Mela-cum-Agricultural Equipment Exhibition. Kumar also distributed land settlement certificates and symbolic benefits to eligible recipients of state schemes, encouraging 'Jeevika Didis' for their developmental contributions to Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
2
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global
3
Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

 Global
4
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026