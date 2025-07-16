Left Menu

Demands Grow for Resignation Over Student's Tragic Death

The SFI's Himachal Pradesh unit calls for the resignation of Odisha's Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj following the self-immolation of a student allegedly harassed by a professor. The SFI urges an impartial investigation and the establishment of protective measures against sexual harassment across educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:59 IST
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Student Federation of India (SFI) has called for the resignation of Odisha's Higher Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, in response to the tragic death of a student who self-immolated after alleged harassment by a college professor.

The incident took place at Fakir Mohan College in Balasore, Odisha, igniting widespread outrage. The SFI demands a 'fair, independent, and time-bound' investigation into the roles of the accused professor, compliant police officers, and the Internal Complaints Committee at the college.

SFI President Anil Thakur criticized the systemic failures that allowed this tragedy, linking it to previous incidents of harassment and urging immediate implementation of the POSH Act and formation of effective harassment prevention committees in all academic institutions. Political entities including the BJD and Congress have also called for a judicial inquiry into the matter.

