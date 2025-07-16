Demands Grow for Resignation Over Student's Tragic Death
The SFI's Himachal Pradesh unit calls for the resignation of Odisha's Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj following the self-immolation of a student allegedly harassed by a professor. The SFI urges an impartial investigation and the establishment of protective measures against sexual harassment across educational institutions.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Student Federation of India (SFI) has called for the resignation of Odisha's Higher Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, in response to the tragic death of a student who self-immolated after alleged harassment by a college professor.
The incident took place at Fakir Mohan College in Balasore, Odisha, igniting widespread outrage. The SFI demands a 'fair, independent, and time-bound' investigation into the roles of the accused professor, compliant police officers, and the Internal Complaints Committee at the college.
SFI President Anil Thakur criticized the systemic failures that allowed this tragedy, linking it to previous incidents of harassment and urging immediate implementation of the POSH Act and formation of effective harassment prevention committees in all academic institutions. Political entities including the BJD and Congress have also called for a judicial inquiry into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Outcry and Investigation: BJP Demands Justice in Kolkata Law College Gangrape Case
ED Cracks Down on Raheja Developers in Fraud Investigation
Karnataka's Tiger Mortality Probe Sparks Urgent Investigation
Custodial Death Sparks High-Profile Investigation in Tamil Nadu
Karnataka High Court Hands Over Valmiki Scam Investigation to CBI