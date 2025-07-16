Left Menu

University of Southampton's Gurugram Campus: A New Era for Indian Education

The University of Southampton has opened its new campus in Gurugram, India, marking a significant advancement in the country's higher education landscape under the National Education Policy. The initiative is part of broader efforts to elevate India's academic standards and foster global partnerships in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal development for India's educational landscape, the University of Southampton inaugurated its new campus in Gurugram, Haryana, on Wednesday, symbolizing a new era under the auspices of the National Education Policy.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan led the inauguration ceremony, highlighting the campus as a strategic step in raising the standards of higher education and realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Praised as a monumental boost to Indo-British educational cooperation, the Gurugram campus aims to become an academic beacon, offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses, thus establishing Haryana as a global education hub.

