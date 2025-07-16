University of Southampton's Gurugram Campus: A New Era for Indian Education

In a pivotal development for India's educational landscape, the University of Southampton inaugurated its new campus in Gurugram, Haryana, on Wednesday, symbolizing a new era under the auspices of the National Education Policy.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan led the inauguration ceremony, highlighting the campus as a strategic step in raising the standards of higher education and realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Praised as a monumental boost to Indo-British educational cooperation, the Gurugram campus aims to become an academic beacon, offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses, thus establishing Haryana as a global education hub.