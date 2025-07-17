Left Menu

MICA Unveils School of Applied Creativity to Equip Future Imaginative Leaders

MICA has launched the School of Applied Creativity in Ahmedabad to train future leaders in imagination, storytelling, media, and AI. Starting in July 2026, it will offer two flagship programs for 80 to 100 students and include online masterclasses. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur joins the faculty as chief mentor.

Ahmedabad's MICA is set to revolutionize education in imagination and technology with its new School of Applied Creativity. The institute, renowned for its focus on marketing and communication, announced on Thursday the launch designed to equip students with skills in media, storytelling, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Scheduled to commence in July 2026, the School of Applied Creativity will begin with two flagship programs, each accommodating between 80 and 100 students. The institution will also expand its outreach via online masterclasses, aiming to bridge the AI-trained professionals gap in India, MICA Director and CEO Jaya Deshmukh explained during a press briefing in Mumbai.

With Oscar-nominated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as chief mentor, and support from MICA Foundation chairperson Tina Ambani, the initiative embodies a strategic blend of creativity and technology. By recognizing imagination as a crucial future asset, MICA continues its legacy of integrating cutting-edge concepts into business education.

