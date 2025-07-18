iiiEM: Pioneering India's Export-Import Education and Global Success
The International Institute of Import & Export Management (iiiEM) in India is expanding its export-import education with a new batch starting in August 2025. The institute, known for practical training, operates 15 centers and supports its mission through strategic partnerships. It offers comprehensive courses, lifetime mentorship, and job portals.
The International Institute of Import & Export Management (iiiEM), a vanguard in global trade education since 2008, is excited to announce its new Export Import batch, commencing in August 2025. This expansion underscores iiiEM's mission to empower Indian entrepreneurs and professionals as they step onto the global stage.
As India's premier export-import training institute, iiiEM has revolutionized the landscape through practical, real-world training. With 15 state-of-the-art centers across India and expanding influences into Bangladesh, iiiEM has cultivated global trade titans. Supported by its export house, Manohar International, iiiEM provides unmatched educational experiences.
iiiEM's success story is built on robust, hands-on training programs, personalized mentorship, and exclusive career opportunities. Their resources, including a job portal and a comprehensive toolkit, further equip students. With notable alumni success stories, iiiEM remains at the forefront of India's export revolution, inviting aspiring exporters to join their ranks.
