Left Menu

iiiEM: Pioneering India's Export-Import Education and Global Success

The International Institute of Import & Export Management (iiiEM) in India is expanding its export-import education with a new batch starting in August 2025. The institute, known for practical training, operates 15 centers and supports its mission through strategic partnerships. It offers comprehensive courses, lifetime mentorship, and job portals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:26 IST
iiiEM: Pioneering India's Export-Import Education and Global Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Institute of Import & Export Management (iiiEM), a vanguard in global trade education since 2008, is excited to announce its new Export Import batch, commencing in August 2025. This expansion underscores iiiEM's mission to empower Indian entrepreneurs and professionals as they step onto the global stage.

As India's premier export-import training institute, iiiEM has revolutionized the landscape through practical, real-world training. With 15 state-of-the-art centers across India and expanding influences into Bangladesh, iiiEM has cultivated global trade titans. Supported by its export house, Manohar International, iiiEM provides unmatched educational experiences.

iiiEM's success story is built on robust, hands-on training programs, personalized mentorship, and exclusive career opportunities. Their resources, including a job portal and a comprehensive toolkit, further equip students. With notable alumni success stories, iiiEM remains at the forefront of India's export revolution, inviting aspiring exporters to join their ranks.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025