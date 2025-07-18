Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang: Bridging AI and Business in Beijing

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang continued to strengthen ties with China during his recent visit to Beijing, where he met with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. The details of their discussion remain undisclosed, but Huang's prominent presence on social media has been noted during his stay.

Huang, on his third visit to China this year, also engaged with Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and Vice Premier He Lifeng. At a Beijing press conference, he reiterated China's role in AI progress, applauding the technological strides made by firms like Deepseek, Alibaba, and Tencent.

Nvidia is currently awaiting U.S. government approval for export licenses for its H20 AI chip, catering to high demand in China. Meanwhile, the company is developing the RTX Pro GPU, crafted to meet U.S. export laws, focusing on smart manufacturing and robotic training.

(With inputs from agencies.)