China Warns Students about Safety in the Philippines

The Chinese Education Ministry has released a cautionary statement advising students about safety concerns while studying in the Philippines, following multiple unspecified criminal incidents.

Though the warning lacks detailed accounts, it underscores the need for heightened vigilance among Chinese students amid weakening enrolment numbers, estimated to be in just the hundreds.

The advisory aligns with ongoing tensions between China and the Philippines over conflicting South China Sea claims, with China strongly opposing a UN-backed decision favorable to the Philippines.

