Tragedy Strikes Again: Urgent Call for School Safety in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi has called for a comprehensive audit of school infrastructure in Kerala after the electrocution of a 13-year-old student. This plea comes six years after a similar request following a student's death due to a snakebite. Gandhi emphasizes ensuring safe learning environments for all children.

Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a tragic incident in Kollam district, where a 13-year-old student was electrocuted at school, Rahul Gandhi has reiterated his call for a comprehensive audit of school infrastructure in Kerala. This appeal follows a previous plea he made six years ago after another student's death linked to inadequate school safety measures.

On social media platform X, Gandhi expressed profound sorrow over the recent death of young Mithun Manu, who was fatally injured by a sagging power line within the school compound. He urged the Kerala government to urgently conduct a public audit and upgrade school infrastructure, ensuring responsibility for such preventable tragedies is taken.

Highlighting the right of every child to a safe learning environment, Gandhi emphasized that no parent should suffer the loss of a child due to negligence or infrastructural failings. The incident at Thevalakkara Boys High School, where the student tragically encountered a live wire, underscores the importance of addressing safety concerns in educational institutions.

