Federal Grants Revived: A Bipartisan Win for After-School Programs

The Education Department is releasing previously withheld grant money for after-school programs following a request from Republican senators. The Trump administration had paused over $6 billion in grants to align with White House priorities, drawing bipartisan concern about impacts on local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Education Department is set to release previously withheld grants for after-school programs after receiving a push from Republican senators. The decision follows a pause initiated on July 1 by the Trump administration, withholding over $6 billion in federal grants.

The withheld funds were part of a review intended to align spending with White House priorities, affecting after-school, literacy, and language programs. Approximately $1.3 billion of the funds supported after-school programming crucial to children.

In response to the funding pause, Republican senators expressed the necessity of these programs in a letter. Despite sharing concerns about fiscal responsibility, they assured the administration that these funds were not supporting 'radical left-wing programs' but were essential to local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

