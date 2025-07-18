Federal Grants Revived: A Bipartisan Win for After-School Programs

The Education Department is set to release previously withheld grants for after-school programs after receiving a push from Republican senators. The decision follows a pause initiated on July 1 by the Trump administration, withholding over $6 billion in federal grants.

The withheld funds were part of a review intended to align spending with White House priorities, affecting after-school, literacy, and language programs. Approximately $1.3 billion of the funds supported after-school programming crucial to children.

In response to the funding pause, Republican senators expressed the necessity of these programs in a letter. Despite sharing concerns about fiscal responsibility, they assured the administration that these funds were not supporting 'radical left-wing programs' but were essential to local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)