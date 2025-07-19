Tragic University Incident: Student's Death Sparks Investigation

A young student's untimely death at a private university in Greater Noida has sparked a police investigation. Authorities confirmed that the second-year BDS student took her own life in her hostel room on Friday night.

The incident prompted immediate action from law enforcement, resulting in the arrest of two staff members from Sharda University. These arrests were made following a formal complaint by the deceased student's family, raising questions about the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar revealed that the student's remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The police are continuing their investigation to understand the factors leading to the student's decision to take her life.

(With inputs from agencies.)