Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: AIIMS-Patna Student Found Dead in Hostel Room

Raghvendra Sahu, a first-year MD student at AIIMS-Patna and native of Odisha, was found dead in his hostel room. The police discovered his body after the room was broken open. No suicide note was found, and the cause of death remains unknown pending a post-mortem examination report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:56 IST
Tragic Discovery: AIIMS-Patna Student Found Dead in Hostel Room
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck AIIMS-Patna when a first-year MD student was discovered dead in his hostel room on Saturday. The student, Raghvendra Sahu, originally from Odisha, was found after police received reports of his absence and failure to answer the door.

The room, which was locked from the inside, was forcibly opened by authorities. Sahu's lifeless body was discovered on the bed, and upon arrival at the emergency ward, he was declared dead. The absence of a suicide note adds to the mystery surrounding his death.

According to SDPO Sushil Kumar, the police have dispatched the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. Investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025