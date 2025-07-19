Tragic Discovery: AIIMS-Patna Student Found Dead in Hostel Room

Tragedy struck AIIMS-Patna when a first-year MD student was discovered dead in his hostel room on Saturday. The student, Raghvendra Sahu, originally from Odisha, was found after police received reports of his absence and failure to answer the door.

The room, which was locked from the inside, was forcibly opened by authorities. Sahu's lifeless body was discovered on the bed, and upon arrival at the emergency ward, he was declared dead. The absence of a suicide note adds to the mystery surrounding his death.

According to SDPO Sushil Kumar, the police have dispatched the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. Investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

