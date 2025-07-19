Left Menu

Supervisor Caught Cheating Scandalizes Navi Mumbai Exam

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported an exam supervisor providing answers to a candidate during a recruitment exam. Conducted across 28 centers, the issue arose from CCTV evidence and led to immediate action. The process, involving Tata Consultancy Services, continues under NMMC guidelines with 55,000 candidates and 668 posts at stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:22 IST
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has found itself amidst controversy as an exam supervisor was caught helping a candidate during its Direct Service Recruitment Examination. The incident, unfolding on July 16 in Kolhapur, prompted swift action from NMMC, including a police complaint and removal of the supervisor involved.

Following a thorough investigation prompted by a complaint, CCTV footage revealed the supervisor's actions, which occurred without any solicitation from the candidate. This breach has raised concerns about the integrity of the exam process despite NMMC's assurances.

Despite this disruption, NMMC Commissioner Kailash Shinde affirmed the recruitment process, managed by Tata Consultancy Services, will proceed as planned. The ongoing exam sees involvement from over 55,000 candidates vying for 668 positions across 28 centers.

