Supervisor Caught Cheating Scandalizes Navi Mumbai Exam

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has found itself amidst controversy as an exam supervisor was caught helping a candidate during its Direct Service Recruitment Examination. The incident, unfolding on July 16 in Kolhapur, prompted swift action from NMMC, including a police complaint and removal of the supervisor involved.

Following a thorough investigation prompted by a complaint, CCTV footage revealed the supervisor's actions, which occurred without any solicitation from the candidate. This breach has raised concerns about the integrity of the exam process despite NMMC's assurances.

Despite this disruption, NMMC Commissioner Kailash Shinde affirmed the recruitment process, managed by Tata Consultancy Services, will proceed as planned. The ongoing exam sees involvement from over 55,000 candidates vying for 668 positions across 28 centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)