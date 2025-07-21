Kerala Minister Stands Firm on School Timing Amid Religious Controversy

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty has taken a firm stand against altering school timings to fit the needs of religious and community groups. On Monday, he emphasized that neither he nor his department had influenced the school timing changes this academic year.

Addressing the media, Sivankutty cited the need for educational consistency, referring to the school hours in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Gulf nations as justifications for the state's new schedule. Discussions with school management representatives are scheduled for July 23 to further explain the government's decision.

Despite pushback, particularly from Muslim groups concerned about religious education, Sivankutty highlighted that the revised schedule aligns with a Kerala High Court directive aimed at securing the mandated instructional hours for students. He encouraged those aggrieved to seek legal remedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)