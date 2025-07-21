Left Menu

Kerala Minister Stands Firm on School Timing Amid Religious Controversy

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty has confirmed school timings will not accommodate any religious or community convenience. Stating the need for educational consistency, Sivankutty emphasized the right to education and legal directive to maintain 220 working days in schools, despite criticism from some religious groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:45 IST
Kerala Minister Stands Firm on School Timing Amid Religious Controversy
V Sivankutty
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty has taken a firm stand against altering school timings to fit the needs of religious and community groups. On Monday, he emphasized that neither he nor his department had influenced the school timing changes this academic year.

Addressing the media, Sivankutty cited the need for educational consistency, referring to the school hours in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Gulf nations as justifications for the state's new schedule. Discussions with school management representatives are scheduled for July 23 to further explain the government's decision.

Despite pushback, particularly from Muslim groups concerned about religious education, Sivankutty highlighted that the revised schedule aligns with a Kerala High Court directive aimed at securing the mandated instructional hours for students. He encouraged those aggrieved to seek legal remedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025