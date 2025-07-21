Delhi University's Fierce Admission Battle: Top Colleges, Cut-offs, and Seat Allocations

In a competitive race for undergraduate admissions, Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), and St. Stephen's College have emerged as top contenders in Delhi University, achieving the highest cut-off scores in Humanities, Commerce, and Science streams for the 2025-26 academic session.

The university's release of minimum allocation scores, determined by Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results, highlights the intense rivalry among prestigious institutions. For instance, Hindu College recorded the highest overall cut-off at 950.58 out of 1,000 for BA (Hons) Political Science in the General category.

The admission process is governed by the Common Seat Allocation System, considering CUET-UG scores, reservation policies, and candidate preferences. As of July 20, 72,659 candidates had accepted their seats, an indication of high demand and competitive selection within the first hours of the allocation lists.