Delhi University's Fierce Admission Battle: Top Colleges, Cut-offs, and Seat Allocations

Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, and St. Stephen's College are leading Delhi University's first round of undergraduate seat allocations for 2025-26, with the highest cut-offs in Humanities, Commerce, and Science. The intense competition is marked by high cut-off scores based on CUET, affecting admissions across various reservation categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a competitive race for undergraduate admissions, Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), and St. Stephen's College have emerged as top contenders in Delhi University, achieving the highest cut-off scores in Humanities, Commerce, and Science streams for the 2025-26 academic session.

The university's release of minimum allocation scores, determined by Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results, highlights the intense rivalry among prestigious institutions. For instance, Hindu College recorded the highest overall cut-off at 950.58 out of 1,000 for BA (Hons) Political Science in the General category.

The admission process is governed by the Common Seat Allocation System, considering CUET-UG scores, reservation policies, and candidate preferences. As of July 20, 72,659 candidates had accepted their seats, an indication of high demand and competitive selection within the first hours of the allocation lists.

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

