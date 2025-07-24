Left Menu

Over 12,000 Teaching Positions Vacant in Central Schools: MoE Report

The Ministry of Education reports over 12,000 vacant teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas nationwide. Vacancies stem from new school openings, retirements, and more. Minister Jayant Chaudhary notes recruitment is ongoing with temporary hires ensuring academic continuity. NCERT and NCTE also face 143 and 60 vacancies, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education has disclosed that more than 12,000 teaching posts remain unfilled in the country's Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. This information was provided by Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The vacancies arise due to various factors including the inauguration of new schools, retirements, resignations, promotions, employee transfers, and the upgrading of existing institutions. According to Chaudhary, 7,765 positions in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and 4,323 in the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti are unfilled.

Efforts to address these vacancies are ongoing, with temporary contractual teachers being hired to ensure uninterrupted academic activities. Additionally, the National Council of Educational Research and Training has 143 academic post vacancies, while the National Council for Teacher Education lists 60 open positions.

