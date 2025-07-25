Tragedy Strikes: School Building Collapse in Rajasthan Claims Young Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, where a portion of the Piplodi Government School collapsed during morning prayers, causing the death of seven children and injuring 28 others, some critically.

Witness accounts and police reports reveal that approximately 35 children were trapped under the debris of the structure, which housed Classes 6 and 7. Local residents, along with police and emergency services, rushed to the scene to rescue the trapped children.

The tragedy has prompted widespread grief and calls for accountability, as locals allege neglect from authorities despite prior warnings about the school's dilapidated state. Prominent leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed condolences, while a high-level inquiry into the incident has been promised.

(With inputs from agencies.)