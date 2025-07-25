Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: School Building Collapse in Rajasthan Claims Young Lives

A devastating building collapse at Piplodi Government School in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district resulted in the deaths of seven children and injuries to 28 others. Despite prior warnings about the building's condition, no corrective action was taken. Authorities and leaders have expressed condolences and promised investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhalawar | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes: School Building Collapse in Rajasthan Claims Young Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, where a portion of the Piplodi Government School collapsed during morning prayers, causing the death of seven children and injuring 28 others, some critically.

Witness accounts and police reports reveal that approximately 35 children were trapped under the debris of the structure, which housed Classes 6 and 7. Local residents, along with police and emergency services, rushed to the scene to rescue the trapped children.

The tragedy has prompted widespread grief and calls for accountability, as locals allege neglect from authorities despite prior warnings about the school's dilapidated state. Prominent leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed condolences, while a high-level inquiry into the incident has been promised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025