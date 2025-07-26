Exciting Developments Looming in Assam's Education Sector

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a strategic meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi, focusing on the educational advancements in Assam.

Sarma emphasized that the discussions were promising and set the stage for notable improvements within the state's education system.

The Chief Minister voiced his enthusiasm about impending positive transformations in Assam's educational infrastructure, signaling a progressive shift for the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)