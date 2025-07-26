Left Menu

Exciting Developments Looming in Assam's Education Sector

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi to discuss the future of Assam's educational infrastructure. Sarma expressed optimism about upcoming improvements in the state's education sector after what he described as a productive conversation with Pradhan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:25 IST
Exciting Developments Looming in Assam's Education Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a strategic meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi, focusing on the educational advancements in Assam.

Sarma emphasized that the discussions were promising and set the stage for notable improvements within the state's education system.

The Chief Minister voiced his enthusiasm about impending positive transformations in Assam's educational infrastructure, signaling a progressive shift for the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025