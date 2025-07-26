Exciting Developments Looming in Assam's Education Sector
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi to discuss the future of Assam's educational infrastructure. Sarma expressed optimism about upcoming improvements in the state's education sector after what he described as a productive conversation with Pradhan.
26-07-2025
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a strategic meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi, focusing on the educational advancements in Assam.
Sarma emphasized that the discussions were promising and set the stage for notable improvements within the state's education system.
The Chief Minister voiced his enthusiasm about impending positive transformations in Assam's educational infrastructure, signaling a progressive shift for the sector.
