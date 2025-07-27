Governor Seeks Judicial Clarification on University Governance
Governor C V Ananda Bose is set to approach the Supreme Court for clarity on the governance authority over state universities in West Bengal. This follows a meeting at Raj Bhavan with several vice chancellors, amid claims of obstruction from the higher education department and rising tensions on campuses.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development concerning the governance of higher education in West Bengal, Governor C V Ananda Bose intends to seek clarification from the Supreme Court regarding the rightful authority over state universities. This move highlights the escalating tension between the state government and Raj Bhavan.
The decision follows a crucial meeting held at the Raj Bhavan, attended by vice chancellors of state-run universities. The meeting aimed to address pressing issues within the state's higher education sector, including digital reforms and manpower gaps. A notable absentee rate among the VCs raised concerns, with many citing obstructions and hostile environments at their campuses.
Governor Bose indicated that the core matter of determining whether the chancellor or state administration holds ultimate authority over universities requires judicial intervention. This could reshape the power dynamics in university governance and potentially impact the implementation of initiatives like the NEP 2020.
(With inputs from agencies.)
