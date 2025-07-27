Left Menu

Administrative Delays Highlighted After Tragic School Roof Collapse in Jhalawar

A tragic incident in Jhalawar where seven children died highlights the ongoing issues of neglected school infrastructure in Rajasthan. A report reveals 2,710 schools need major repairs, but funds remain unsanctioned. The administration faces criticism for potential evidence destruction and bureaucratic delay in addressing the infrastructure crisis.

Updated: 27-07-2025 20:23 IST
The tragic collapse of a school roof in Jhalawar, resulting in the deaths of seven children, has underscored the dire need for infrastructure improvements in the region. A report has highlighted that 2,710 school buildings across the state require urgent repairs, with Rs 254 crore in pending funds awaiting approval from the finance department.

The report by the state's education department, accessed by PTI, identifies that 710 buildings need major repairs in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with an allocated budget of Rs 79.24 crore. Despite an additional Rs 174.97 crore for 2,000 more schools deemed unsafe this financial year, most funds remain unsanctioned, pointing to administrative delays and inefficiencies.

In the aftermath of the Piplodi village disaster, the Jhalawar administration's rapid dismantling of the collapsed structure has sparked public outrage and allegations of evidence tampering. Political leaders from the opposition have criticized the bureaucratic slowdown, demanding timely action and accountability from state ministers and officials.

