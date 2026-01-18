Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Defends Pre-Session Guidelines Amidst Allegations

In a heated exchange over democratic processes in Rajasthan, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani dismissed allegations from Congress suggesting that new pre-session guidelines represent a breach of democratic norms. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has criticized the guidelines, arguing they restrict legislators' ability to discuss significant state-level policy issues.

Gehlot described the guidelines as a grave threat to the essence of parliamentary democracy, asserting that they hamper legislative scrutiny by preventing lawmakers from raising issues older than five years. He cautioned that curtailing questioning rights diminishes the dignity of the Assembly and sets a 'dangerous precedent' nationwide.

Speaker Devnani countered these claims by highlighting that similar procedural norms have been in place since 2020, questioning the sudden uproar. Emphasizing continuity, he announced an all-party meeting to discuss the issue further and invited constructive suggestions for the Assembly's smooth operation.

