Young Chemists Shine on the Global Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the achievements of four Indian students, highlighting their success in the International Chemistry Olympiad during his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address. Two of these students hailed from the coaching hub of Kota, Rajasthan.

India's strong performance was noted in both the International Chemistry and Mathematical Olympiads, underscoring the country's growing influence in global academic competitions. Notably, Debdatta Priyadarshi and Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya secured gold and silver medals in the Chemistry Olympiad held in the UAE.

The recognition by the Prime Minister is expected to motivate many future participants. Echoing this sentiment, Devesh Pankaj expressed gratitude for Modi's acknowledgment, emphasizing the significance of such academic contests and the encouragement it provides.

(With inputs from agencies.)