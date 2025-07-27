Left Menu

Young Chemists Shine on the Global Stage

Prime Minister Modi praised students from India, including two from Kota, for excelling in the International Chemistry Olympiad. Their achievements add to India's success in international academic competitions, inspiring future participants and equating academic Olympiads to the Olympic Games in significance.

Young Chemists Shine on the Global Stage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the achievements of four Indian students, highlighting their success in the International Chemistry Olympiad during his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address. Two of these students hailed from the coaching hub of Kota, Rajasthan.

India's strong performance was noted in both the International Chemistry and Mathematical Olympiads, underscoring the country's growing influence in global academic competitions. Notably, Debdatta Priyadarshi and Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya secured gold and silver medals in the Chemistry Olympiad held in the UAE.

The recognition by the Prime Minister is expected to motivate many future participants. Echoing this sentiment, Devesh Pankaj expressed gratitude for Modi's acknowledgment, emphasizing the significance of such academic contests and the encouragement it provides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

