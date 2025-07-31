Delhi University Gears Up for New Academic Session Amid Exciting Transitions

The new academic session at Delhi University is scheduled to begin on August 1, as preparations for the university's four-year undergraduate program reach their final phase. Colleges have initiated orientation programs to welcome first-year students.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh reassured students about the seamless execution of teaching and learning activities. Meanwhile, the admission process continues with 87,335 students allotted seats in the second round of the Common Seat Allocation System. Colleges like Miranda House and Hansraj College have commenced induction events.

Throughout the admission process, SRCC emerged as the most sought-after institution, topped by its B.Com (Hons) course. Stream preferences indicate a majority inclination towards humanities, as the university prepares for the third round of performance-based course allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)