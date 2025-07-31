Uttar Pradesh's School Mergers: A Step Towards Enhanced Education

In a move to counter opposition criticism, Sandeep Singh, Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Basic Education, announced the state's plan to merge government primary schools while maintaining teacher positions. Speaking at a press conference, Singh emphasized that this strategy seeks to enhance education quality without student inconvenience.

Approximately 10,000 schools have been earmarked for the merger within the week, with consideration for geographical factors to prevent student commuting issues. Singh assured that all teaching posts will remain, and new hirings will be made if needed to maintain appropriate teacher-student ratios.

He defended previous government efforts under Operation Kayakalp, stating that significant progress had been made in providing basic infrastructure. Singh also criticized opposition parties for politicizing the initiative, reaffirming the government's commitment to upgrading educational facilities.

