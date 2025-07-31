Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's School Mergers: A Step Towards Enhanced Education

In response to opposition criticism, Sandeep Singh, Minister of State for Basic Education in Uttar Pradesh, reassured that no teaching positions will be cut during the planned merger of government primary schools. The merger aims to improve education quality without inconveniencing students, while ensuring adequate staffing and infrastructure remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh's School Mergers: A Step Towards Enhanced Education
In a move to counter opposition criticism, Sandeep Singh, Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Basic Education, announced the state's plan to merge government primary schools while maintaining teacher positions. Speaking at a press conference, Singh emphasized that this strategy seeks to enhance education quality without student inconvenience.

Approximately 10,000 schools have been earmarked for the merger within the week, with consideration for geographical factors to prevent student commuting issues. Singh assured that all teaching posts will remain, and new hirings will be made if needed to maintain appropriate teacher-student ratios.

He defended previous government efforts under Operation Kayakalp, stating that significant progress had been made in providing basic infrastructure. Singh also criticized opposition parties for politicizing the initiative, reaffirming the government's commitment to upgrading educational facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

