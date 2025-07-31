Left Menu

IIT Kharagpur's Innovative Move to Curb Campus Suicides

IIT Kharagpur is considering installing smaller ceiling fans in hostel rooms to prevent their misuse for self-harm, amid rising campus suicides. Alongside, the institute is strengthening emotional support mechanisms, including a 'campus mothers' program and 24x7 counseling services to address students' mental health concerns.

Kolkata | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

IIT Kharagpur is planning to install smaller ceiling fans in hostel rooms as part of efforts to prevent student suicides, a senior official said.

This initiative follows several student suicides on campus this year, highlighting the importance of mental health and safety.

The institute is also enhancing its support networks, including 24/7 counseling, regular parental interactions, and a 'campus mothers' program to foster student well-being. Director Suman Chakraborty emphasized these steps are not substitutes for addressing mental health, but preventative measures to reduce the risk of impulsive self-harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

