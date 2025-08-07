Left Menu

Reopening Hope: New Premises for Jhalawar's School

A government school in Jhalawar, closed after a deadly building collapse, has reopened at a new location. The temporary site hosts 55 students with adequate facilities. Parents were present to understand the new arrangements. The damaged structure was demolished, and a permanent building is planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Piploadi village, Jhalawar district, a government school once marred by tragedy has risen anew. Closed after a collapse claimed seven young lives, the school reopened Thursday at a temporary location.

The worst is over, officials hope, as the higher primary school finds solace in a new build, accommodating 55 eager pupils.

Parents, seeking assurance, explored the upgraded amenities, including essential facilities, highlighting a community's resilience and commitment to education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

