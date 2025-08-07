Reopening Hope: New Premises for Jhalawar's School

In Piploadi village, Jhalawar district, a government school once marred by tragedy has risen anew. Closed after a collapse claimed seven young lives, the school reopened Thursday at a temporary location.

The worst is over, officials hope, as the higher primary school finds solace in a new build, accommodating 55 eager pupils.

Parents, seeking assurance, explored the upgraded amenities, including essential facilities, highlighting a community's resilience and commitment to education.

