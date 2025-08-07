Reopening Hope: New Premises for Jhalawar's School
A government school in Jhalawar, closed after a deadly building collapse, has reopened at a new location. The temporary site hosts 55 students with adequate facilities. Parents were present to understand the new arrangements. The damaged structure was demolished, and a permanent building is planned.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In Piploadi village, Jhalawar district, a government school once marred by tragedy has risen anew. Closed after a collapse claimed seven young lives, the school reopened Thursday at a temporary location.
The worst is over, officials hope, as the higher primary school finds solace in a new build, accommodating 55 eager pupils.
Parents, seeking assurance, explored the upgraded amenities, including essential facilities, highlighting a community's resilience and commitment to education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes as School Building Collapse Claims Lives in Rajasthan
Tragedy Strikes: School Building Collapse in Rajasthan
Tragic School Building Collapse in Rajasthan: PM Modi Extends Condolences
Four children killed, 17 injured as government school building collapses in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district: Police.
Tragedy Strikes: School Building Collapse in Rajasthan