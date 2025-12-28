Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Twice: Building Collapses in South Africa

In South Africa, a building collapse in Soweto killed three people, including a child, while injuring three others receiving hospital treatment. A separate collapse in Durban resulted in five fatalities, marking a concerning infrastructure issue. Authorities are investigating both incidents to determine causes and prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-12-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a devastating incident unfolded in Soweto township, west of Johannesburg, South Africa. A two-story building collapsed, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives, including a one-year-old child. Additionally, three people sustained injuries and are currently being treated at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services reports.

The rescue team, under pressing circumstances, managed to retrieve those injured from beneath the rubble. Xolile Khumalo, the spokesperson for the emergency services, confirmed, 'The incident has been handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.' This heartbreaking event highlights ongoing safety challenges within infrastructure.

In a separate occurrence on December 12, a building collapse near Durban added to the alarming trend. Situated 25 kilometers north in Verulam, the multistory structure was under construction above a Hindu temple when it came down, initially killing one person. As search efforts intensified, four more bodies were recovered from the debris, raising the death toll to five.

