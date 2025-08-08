Controversy Erupts Over Delhi's New Fee Regulation Bill
Atishi, former Delhi education minister, criticizes a new bill regulating school fees, claiming it favors private schools and lacks necessary transparency measures like financial audits. She also raises concerns over its complaint mechanism and legal recourse limitations for parents. Education Minister Ashish Sood defends the bill's provisions.
The new fee regulation bill in Delhi has sparked significant controversy, with former education minister Atishi criticizing its provisions. She claims the bill lacks essential transparency measures, such as a mechanism for auditing school finances, crucial for monitoring unjustified fee hikes. The absence of 'audit' in the bill is a point of concern.
Another contentious issue is the bill's complaint mechanism, which requires 15% of parents to register a grievance. Atishi argues this threshold is unrealistic due to parents' limited social circles. She also flags the removal of a clause allowing direct legal recourse through the High Court, thus limiting families' options for challenging fees.
The bill, introduced by Education Minister Ashish Sood, aims to regulate fee hikes in private unaided schools in Delhi. Sood contends the bill enhances transparency and curbs malpractices, suggesting penalties for non-compliant schools. However, parental concerns about the fee regulatory committee's impartiality remain strong.
