Delhi University's Controversial Rs 1 Lakh Bond Sparks Debate

Student organizations have objected to a new guideline from Delhi University requiring candidates for DUSU elections to submit a Rs 1 lakh bond. Critics argue it's exclusionary for underprivileged students. Though meant to curb defacement, many question its efficacy, calling for equal accountability and transparency in election processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:28 IST
Student organizations have taken a firm stand against a recent Delhi University guideline mandating a Rs 1 lakh bond from candidates nominating for DUSU elections. They argue the measure is unfairly exclusionary, particularly affecting students from economically weaker backgrounds.

DUSU president Ronak Khatri criticized the guideline, highlighting its negative impact on lower-income students' ability to participate in the electoral process. He suggested imposing direct fines for violations instead of a blanket bond requirement.

Concerns about the guideline were echoed by ABVP and AISA leaders who questioned the monetary deterrent's effectiveness in preventing electoral malpractice. The Delhi High Court had previously stayed DUSU vote counting for similar issues, emphasizing the need for cleaner campaigning practices.

