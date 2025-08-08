Left Menu

Karnataka's Bold Blueprint for Educational Transformation

The Karnataka State Education Policy Commission recommends overhauling the education system, proposing structural reforms from pre-primary to professional courses, tighter regulations for private institutions, and increased government spending. The proposal also emphasizes bilingual education, localised content, and technological integration in curricula to enhance learning quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:51 IST
The Karnataka State Education Policy Commission has called for a complete transformation of the state's education system. The comprehensive proposals range from reforms in pre-primary to professional courses, along with stricter regulations for private institutions and significant increases in government spending.

Chaired by Prof. Sukhadeo Thorat, the commission submitted its final report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, advocating a new 2+8+4 system for school levels and a bilingual medium of instruction. The report urges a phased expansion of the Right to Education Act and suggests localised content over NCERT textbooks to elevate educational standards.

In higher education, the report recommends a systematic financing framework, increased infrastructure investment, and technology integration in curricula. The commission suggests fee regulation in private institutions and encourages innovations like dual degrees and internships in agriculture studies, targeting holistic educational improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

