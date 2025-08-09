Trump Administration's Power Play: Federal Funding Leverage on Elite Universities
Elite US colleges, including Ivy League schools, are making deals with the Trump administration to restore withheld federal research funds. These agreements often involve adopting the administration's definitions and policies around antisemitism and civil rights, highlighting Trump's use of funding leverage to influence higher education.
Several elite US colleges are making concessions to President Donald Trump's administration to revive federal funding, previously withheld under allegations of civil rights violations and antisemitism.
Ivy League institutions such as Columbia, Brown, and the University of Pennsylvania have brokered agreements to settle federal investigations, demonstrating the Trump administration's leverage over higher education financing.
While the administration points to Columbia's agreement as a model, other prestigious universities, including Harvard and UCLA, continue negotiations to resolve funding freezes totaling billions of dollars, with settlements requiring contentious policy concessions.
