Left Menu

Trump Administration's Power Play: Federal Funding Leverage on Elite Universities

Elite US colleges, including Ivy League schools, are making deals with the Trump administration to restore withheld federal research funds. These agreements often involve adopting the administration's definitions and policies around antisemitism and civil rights, highlighting Trump's use of funding leverage to influence higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 04:05 IST
Trump Administration's Power Play: Federal Funding Leverage on Elite Universities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Several elite US colleges are making concessions to President Donald Trump's administration to revive federal funding, previously withheld under allegations of civil rights violations and antisemitism.

Ivy League institutions such as Columbia, Brown, and the University of Pennsylvania have brokered agreements to settle federal investigations, demonstrating the Trump administration's leverage over higher education financing.

While the administration points to Columbia's agreement as a model, other prestigious universities, including Harvard and UCLA, continue negotiations to resolve funding freezes totaling billions of dollars, with settlements requiring contentious policy concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025