Trump Administration's Power Play: Federal Funding Leverage on Elite Universities

Several elite US colleges are making concessions to President Donald Trump's administration to revive federal funding, previously withheld under allegations of civil rights violations and antisemitism.

Ivy League institutions such as Columbia, Brown, and the University of Pennsylvania have brokered agreements to settle federal investigations, demonstrating the Trump administration's leverage over higher education financing.

While the administration points to Columbia's agreement as a model, other prestigious universities, including Harvard and UCLA, continue negotiations to resolve funding freezes totaling billions of dollars, with settlements requiring contentious policy concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)