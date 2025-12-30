Iran's Protest Wave Over Economic Turmoil Swells into Universities
Iran faces widespread protests over the rising cost of living, involving students and merchants. As inflation soars and the currency value tumbles, the government acknowledges the unrest, urging dialogue. Economic sanctions, internal disparities, and recent military tensions add to the nation's mounting pressures.
Protests across Iran against the soaring cost of living extended to universities on Tuesday, combining forces with shopkeepers and bazaar merchants, as semi-official media reported. The government responded by offering dialogue with demonstrators, signaling recognition of their grievances.
With Iran's rial losing nearly half its value in 2025 and inflation hitting 42.5% in December, unrest has been inflamed by U.S. sanctions and threats from Israel. President Masoud Pezeshkian called for addressing the 'legitimate demands' of protesters, while government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stated that a dialogue mechanism would be established.
Video footage verified by Reuters depicted protesters in Tehran, while the semi-official Fars News Agency reported student protests at four universities. As economic challenges persist, the government faces pressure to manage public discontent and avert further turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
