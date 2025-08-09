Left Menu

IIT-Kharagpur's Innovative Move: Appointing a Well-Being Dean

In response to four suspected suicides, IIT-Kharagpur has created a new dean position to focus on students' well-being. Arun Chakraborty, a professor at the institute, was appointed to engage closely with students, ensuring their mental health and holistic development alongside academic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-08-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 16:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, IIT-Kharagpur has introduced a Dean of Students' Well-Being, tasked with prioritizing the mental health of its students. This decision follows the unfortunate incidents of four suspected suicides within its hostel premises since January.

The institute's director, Suman Chakraborty, announced that Arun Chakraborty, a professor with an in-depth understanding of student concerns, has been appointed to the role as of August 5. The new position is intended to complement the existing Dean of Student Affairs by focusing on students' mental well-being and addressing their emotional needs.

Recognizing the distinct pressures faced by students today, the new role aims to preemptively tackle stress factors that may lead to tragedy. This proactive initiative reinforces IIT-Kharagpur's commitment to supporting its 16,000 hostel residents in every aspect of their journey, both academic and emotional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

