IIT-Kharagpur's Innovative Move: Appointing a Well-Being Dean

In a groundbreaking move, IIT-Kharagpur has introduced a Dean of Students' Well-Being, tasked with prioritizing the mental health of its students. This decision follows the unfortunate incidents of four suspected suicides within its hostel premises since January.

The institute's director, Suman Chakraborty, announced that Arun Chakraborty, a professor with an in-depth understanding of student concerns, has been appointed to the role as of August 5. The new position is intended to complement the existing Dean of Student Affairs by focusing on students' mental well-being and addressing their emotional needs.

Recognizing the distinct pressures faced by students today, the new role aims to preemptively tackle stress factors that may lead to tragedy. This proactive initiative reinforces IIT-Kharagpur's commitment to supporting its 16,000 hostel residents in every aspect of their journey, both academic and emotional.

