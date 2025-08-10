Left Menu

California's Governor Slams Trump's Billion-Dollar UCLA Offer Amidst Political Tensions

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticizes a $1 billion settlement offer from the Trump administration to UCLA as political coercion, resulting from a freeze on funds linked to pro-Palestinian protests. The University of California expresses concern over potentially devastating impacts on its system, amidst wider debates over free speech and discrimination.

California's Governor Slams Trump's Billion-Dollar UCLA Offer Amidst Political Tensions
California Governor Gavin Newsom has denounced a $1 billion settlement proposal from President Donald Trump's administration to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), labeling it as political coercion. The settlement offer comes after the government froze millions in funding due to pro-Palestinian demonstrations at UCLA.

The University of California system, which includes UCLA, has been evaluating the settlement following the freezing of $584 million in funding by the government. This action is connected to President Trump's threats to retract federal funds from institutions witnessing pro-Palestinian protests that primarily concern Israel's military actions in Gaza.

In response, Newsom accused Trump of using the Department of Justice to undermine the top public university system in America. Critics argue the administration conflates criticism of Israeli policies with antisemitism. The settlement poses significant financial challenges for the university, fueling debates on free speech and academic freedom.

