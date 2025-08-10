Left Menu

Trailblazing Triumph: Arani S Hazarika Sets a Milestone at Oxford

Arani S Hazarika has become the first Assamese to graduate in Sanskrit and Classical Hindi from Oxford University. The 21-year-old earned her Bachelor of Arts at the prestigious institution’s Sheldonian Theatre. Arani pursued her studies under the Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies at Balliol College.

Arani S Hazarika has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first Assamese to graduate in Sanskrit and Classical Hindi from the University of Oxford, one of the globe's most renowned educational institutions, as stated in a recent announcement.

The 21-year-old Assamese student earned her Bachelor of Arts degree during a ceremonious graduation event held at Oxford's iconic Sheldonian Theatre on August 9. Arani pursued her undergraduate studies in Sanskrit and Classical Hindi at Balliol College, under the University's Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies.

Her father, Partha Pratim Hazarika, a senior journalist in a Guwahati-based English daily, expressed pride in his daughter's achievement, adding that as per records, Arani is the first Assamese to successfully pursue Sanskrit at this eminent university. Oxcord selected her post her Class 12 exams, awarding her the Simon and June Li Undergraduate Scholarship, and she commenced her classes in October 2022, potentially continuing for an MA.

