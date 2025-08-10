Left Menu

Empowering Dreams: Jharkhand Schoolgirls' Journey to ISRO

A group of 28 girl students from government schools in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district embarked on an academic tour to ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. This initiative, inspired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, aims to offer rural students exposure to science and technology, fostering future aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A contingent of 28 female students from various government schools in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand embarked on an academic tour to the prestigious Satish Dhawan Space Centre, ISRO, in Shriharikota. This initiative is part of a district administration effort to provide rural students with new academic exposures.

East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi, present at the district collectorate, extended his best wishes to the students. He emphasized the importance of this experience for the students, who hail from disadvantaged backgrounds, in exploring opportunities in science and technology fields.

The tour, inspired by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, aims to offer first-hand insights into space science and technology. Under the supervision of Executive Magistrate Mritunjay Kumar, the students will gain exposure to ISRO's technical and research work, possibly igniting their interest in future scientific careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

