Empowering Dreams: Jharkhand Schoolgirls' Journey to ISRO

A contingent of 28 female students from various government schools in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand embarked on an academic tour to the prestigious Satish Dhawan Space Centre, ISRO, in Shriharikota. This initiative is part of a district administration effort to provide rural students with new academic exposures.

East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi, present at the district collectorate, extended his best wishes to the students. He emphasized the importance of this experience for the students, who hail from disadvantaged backgrounds, in exploring opportunities in science and technology fields.

The tour, inspired by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, aims to offer first-hand insights into space science and technology. Under the supervision of Executive Magistrate Mritunjay Kumar, the students will gain exposure to ISRO's technical and research work, possibly igniting their interest in future scientific careers.

